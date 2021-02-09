Ieq Capital LLC Sells 363 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

