Ieq Capital LLC Sells 10,403 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

