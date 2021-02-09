Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $129.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

