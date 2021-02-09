Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,840 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,139 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 902,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 348,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 255,401 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $437,617.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $16,182,632.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

