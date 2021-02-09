Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,186,000 after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in 2U by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.10.

2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

