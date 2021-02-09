Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 80,843 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 382,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,612,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,388,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.