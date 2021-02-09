Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

