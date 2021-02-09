Iconic Token Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00231303 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061957 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

