Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. 572,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ichor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

