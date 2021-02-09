Ichor Holdings, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.15 per share for the year.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Ichor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

