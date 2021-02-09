IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $163.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $252.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.24.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

