i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.