i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
