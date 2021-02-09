HYA Advisors Inc Invests $290,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of -119.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

