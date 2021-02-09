Hxro One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

