Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.40. 6,406,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 1,909,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

