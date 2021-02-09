Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 339,599 shares of company stock worth $25,868,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.