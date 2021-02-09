Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.28.

NYSE YUM opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

