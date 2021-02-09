Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $176.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.85.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

