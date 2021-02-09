Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,010 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.