Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

