Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $239.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.36. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

