Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

