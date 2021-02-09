Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Ann Forte Trappey Purchases 1,251 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Forte Trappey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Ann Forte Trappey purchased 600 shares of Home Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBCP. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

