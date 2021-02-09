Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.80. Highway shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 62,869 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

