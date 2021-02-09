Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 242.69 ($3.17). 919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.73.

In other Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) news, insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

