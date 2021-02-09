HEXO (HEXO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HEXO to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HEXO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million -$406.37 million -9.91 HEXO Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -17.46

HEXO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% HEXO Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63 HEXO Competitors 155 385 405 10 2.28

HEXO presently has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 86.00%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential downside of 18.57%. Given HEXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

HEXO competitors beat HEXO on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

