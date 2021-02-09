Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

