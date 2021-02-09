Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRX. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

TSE HRX opened at C$16.37 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$595.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.78.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

