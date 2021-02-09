Hemington Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

