Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

