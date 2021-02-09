HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $729-733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.62 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.