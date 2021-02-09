Head to Head Comparison: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioCardia and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 91.20 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -2.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 48.76 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -1.43

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -273.66% -84.56%

Summary

BioCardia beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company's clinical stage products also include DE-122, which is in randomized Phase IIa study for the treatment of wet AMD; TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I/II to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development of carotuximab products for ophthalmology indications; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Reserve University; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

