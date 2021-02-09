Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

HAS traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

