Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 695 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

