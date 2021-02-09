Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($6.16). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.