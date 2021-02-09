Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 254,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $277,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.