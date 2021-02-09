Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

AVY opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

