Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.