Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 323 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,896 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.