Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,335 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

