Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $269.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $274.06.

