Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

