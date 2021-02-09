Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 23,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $282.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $282.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

