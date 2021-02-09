Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 58,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 74,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

