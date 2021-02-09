Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.