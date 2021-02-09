Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

