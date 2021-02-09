Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $198,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

