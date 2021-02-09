Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.16 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

