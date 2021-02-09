Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.10. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 63,411 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

