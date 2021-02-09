GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys Shares of 3,141 SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $80.38.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.